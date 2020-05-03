Azerbaijan confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases, 30 patients have recovered, Trend reports on May 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Up to now, 1 932 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 1,411 of them have recovered, and 25 people have died. Presently, 466 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 19 patients out of these 458 persons is assessed as severe, 23 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 152 932 tests have been carried out in the country so far.