Azerbaijan confirms 67 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Azerbaijan has confirmed 67 new COVID-19 cases, 28 patients have recovered, two patients have died, Trend reports on May 6 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Thus, 51-year-old and 62-year-old persons, whose results of COVID-19 tests were positive, died.

Up to now, 2,127 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan; 1,536 of them have recovered, and 28 people have died. Presently, 563 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 24 patients out of 563 persons is assessed as severe, 33 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 169,790 tests have been carried out in the country so far.