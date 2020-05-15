Azerbaijan confirms 101 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

First version published on 17:20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 101 new COVID-19 cases, 53 patients have recovered, while one patient has died, Trend reports on May 15 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

A citizen born in 1977, who tested positive for coronavirus, has died.

According to information, he also suffered from chronic renal failure, chronic pyelonephritis, and arterial hypertension.

Up to now, 2,980 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 1,886 of them have recovered, and 36 people have died. Presently, 1,058 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 37 patients out of those 1,058 is assessed as severe, 47 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 220,363 tests have been carried out in the country so far.