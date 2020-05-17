Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17
Trend:
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Azerbaijan has been revealed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).
As of May 17, 6 072 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.
In accordance with the data, in general, 232 077 tests were conducted throughout the country.
Latest
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes decision on additional measures within special quarantine regime