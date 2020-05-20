Migrants in Azerbaijan appeal to get financial help - State Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Migration Service received appeals from migrants residing in Azerbaijan for getting financial assistance, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said.

Huseynov made the remark during an online briefing in Baku, Trend reports on May 20.

“These appeals were redirected to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and other relevant structures,” head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service added.

“The support and assistance were rendered to some migrants through the volunteers of the State Migration Service,” Huseynov added. “The appeals of these people related to the problems with transport and jobs were considered and the corresponding assistance was rendered to these people.”