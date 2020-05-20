Azerbaijan reveals COVID-19 cases among local migrants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Samir Ali – Trend:

COVID-19 cases among migrants living in Azerbaijan, have been detected, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said during an online briefing in Baku, Trend reports on May 20.

“I can’t provide the exact information about the number, but there are infected people among the migrants,” head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service. “The infected were detected and quarantined."