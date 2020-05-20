Azerbaijan develops new law for citizens obtaining citizenship of another country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Samir Ali – Trend:

A citizen of Azerbaijan who has obtained the citizenship of other country will not be held responsible if he/she doesn't notify the Migration Service about this, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said during an online briefing in Baku, Trend reports on May 20.

“In accordance with the law, after obtaining citizenship of another country, a citizen of Azerbaijan must notify the Migration Service or the country's embassy abroad within one month,” Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service added.

"In this regard, there is a bill which has been passed in the parliament on the initiative of the Azerbaijani president,” Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service said.

“In accordance with the previous law, criminal liability was in place if a citizen did not notify the Migration Service about obtaining citizenship of another country. But in accordance with the new law, this is no longer the case."