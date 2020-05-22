AZAL: 178 citizens of Azerbaijan delivered to their homeland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

Another 178 citizens of Azerbaijan were delivered today to their homeland. “Azerbaijan Airlines” has carried out another charter flight from Istanbul to Baku.

All passengers were placed in quarantine after the flight.

It should be reminded that earlier this week AZAL performed charter flights from Berlin and Warsaw to Baku in accordance with the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.