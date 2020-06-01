"Navigating the Challenges and Unlocking the Opportunities": PwC Azerbaijan presented the Key Findings of its 3rd Annual CEO Survey

On 1 June, PwC Azerbaijan released its 3rd Annual CEO Survey in Azerbaijan. PwC Azerbaijan's CEO Survey is a part of PwC’s Annual Global CEO Survey introduced at the World Economic Forum, in Davos for the past 22 years. The CEOs of 80 private and public companies from all the key industries in Azerbaijan participated in the survey and shared their insights on growth, challenges, upskilling and many more. The survey was conducted before COVID-19 outbreak, and we realise that CEOs' insights on some issues may have changed just in a couple of months. At the same time, CEO's preserve their position on fundamental issues impacting business, such as economic growth, geopolitical uncertainty and upskilling.

Despite existing challenges in the global marketplace, Azerbaijani CEOs still display a certain level of optimism for their organisation’s growth prospects. Yet despite the confidence in their ability to grow their businesses, CEOs are well aware of the variety of challenges—internal and external— that can derail their growth plans. For 37.18% of local CEOs the exchange rate volatility remains the top threat, but the concern is also rising over geopolitical uncertainty with 32.47%, as well as tax burden and uncertain economic growth with 23.38%.

Our CEOs recognise that transformation will require an investment in people - moving beyond reduction and using upskilling to improve efficiency and enhance the working experience. As a result, only 5% of CEOs intend to reduce their workforce, while 26% of CEOs have made progress in establishing an upskilling program which develops a mix of soft, technical and digital skills. One indication that Azerbaijani business leaders are keen to invest in fast evolving industries is that 58% of CEOs prefer to invest in technology, media and telecommunications. 82.5% of CEOs plan to make operational efficiencies over the next 12 months to improve performance and drive revenue growth.

PwC Azerbaijan has conducted 80 interviews with the CEOs of significant entities in both private and public sectors. The interviews were conducted mostly online, followed by face- to-face meetings. The interviews were spread across a range of industries. All interviews were conducted on a confidential basis. 18% of responding companies had revenues of $101-$999 million; 72% of companies were publicly listed; 54% of companies were operating for 11-25 years.

Notes:

Download the report at:https://pwc.to/2LIrjNI

Notes for editor:

At PwC our purpose is building trust in society and solving important problems of our clients. We achieve this by offering client centric solutions in tax, legal, assurance and advisory from strategy through execution. Over 140 professionals from 6 countries working in PwC Azerbaijan share their thinking, values, experience and solutions to develop fresh perspectives and practical advice for our clients.

© 2020 PwC. All rights reserved. PwC helps organizations and individuals create the value they’re looking for. We’re a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 276,005 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax and advisory services. Tell us what matters to you and find out more by visiting us at www.pwc.com/az