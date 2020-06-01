BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 1

Trend:

UNEC admits students on 5 specialty groups, Trend reports with reference to UNEC.

A rich campus designed for 3000 students in technical and technological specialties, equipped with 12 state-of-the-art laboratories, auditoriums, lecture and language rooms, dining room, gym, library, conference halls, rich in modern architectural elements will be opened in the new 2020/2021 academic year.

In the 2020/2021 academic year, new specialties were opened at UNEC in the I and II specialty groups for the bachelor's degree. Education at UNEC is conducted in 4 languages - Azerbaijani, Turkish, Russian and English. UNEC gives a special scholarship in the amount of 100 AZN to enrollees who have scored more than 600 points and winners of international Olympiads.

During the term, 15 students for each course with the highest results in the exams will receive the second honours scholarship in the amount of 100 AZN.

Diplomas from leading European universities are available at UNEC. Students can get a diploma from UNEC, University of Montpellier in France, the ICD International Business School in Paris, a joint French-US educational institution, for 4 years.

Students participate in exchanges at prestigious universities of Europe and Turkey within the framework of Erasmus + and Mevlana international programs.

UNEC students receive the necessary references online through an innovative and efficient service "One Window" system. Teaching at UNEC is conducted by young instructors who are graduates of the most prestigious universities in the USA, Canada and Western Europe.

Through the e-University Model, students receive information about lectures, course materials, lesson schedules, exam scores, and attendance in their personal e-cabinets. UNEC Innovative Business Incubator supports students to turn their creative ideas into their own businesses.

The 24/7 library at UNEC allows students to easily prepare for classes and exams and access the electronic library databases of the world's leading universities. Reading rooms and libraries in all educational buildings have been renovated and made available to students.

UNEC Creativity Center gives students a chance to develop their creative potential.