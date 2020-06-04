Azerbaijani MP says quarantine regime may be re-applied due to increase in infection cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Judging by how situation is developing, it is important to toughen measures related to preventing the spread of the coronavirus, Rashad Mahmudov vice-chairman of the committee on health of the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend.

The MP said it was necessary considering the data on the infection in the last 10 days and the easing of the quarantine regime in the country overall.

According to Mahmudov, the increase in the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients, the degree of complications, the increase in the ratio of the number of tests to the number of infected people and other factors make it necessary to apply strict quarantine regime on weekends.

"A number necessary steps must be taken to protect the safety of every citizen, and as well as to prevent the next wave from spiraling out of control,” he said.