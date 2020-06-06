Azerbaijan confirms 379 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 379 new COVID-19 cases, 153 patients have recovered, while 2 patients have died, Trend reports on June 6 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

Reportedly, the citizens born in 1941 and 1956, who tested positive for coronavirus, have died.

Up until now, 7,239 cases of coronavirus infection have been revealed in Azerbaijan, 4,024 have recovered, 84 people have died.