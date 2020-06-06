Azerbaijan confirms 379 new COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 379 new COVID-19 cases, 153 patients have recovered, while 2 patients have died, Trend reports on June 6 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.
Reportedly, the citizens born in 1941 and 1956, who tested positive for coronavirus, have died.
Up until now, 7,239 cases of coronavirus infection have been revealed in Azerbaijan, 4,024 have recovered, 84 people have died.
At present, 3,131 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals. The health condition of 72 patients out of those 3,131 is assessed as severe, 86 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 334,863 tests were carried out in the country so far.
