Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9
Trend:
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Azerbaijan has been revealed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).
As of June 9, 5,809 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.
In accordance with the data, in general, 349,200 tests were conducted throughout the country.
