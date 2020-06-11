Azerbaijan sends more Kazakh citizens back home, despite border lockdown

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) CSJC transported 25 more citizens of Kazakhstan back to their country, due to coronavirus-related border lockdown, Trend reports on June 11 referring to the company.

Together with them, 9 Azerbaijani citizens with the right to reside in Kazakhstan and 1 Georgian citizen were transported on ‘Mercury-1’ ferry owned by ASCO from the Baku port (Alat settlement) on the evening of June 10 to Kazakh port of Kuryk.

Before the departure, each of the passengers passed tests and tested negative for COVID-19.

Since May 13 of this year, new rules on crossing the border during quarantine came into force in Kazakhstan, based on which the local port of Kuryk resumed the admission of local and foreign citizens having permission to reside in the country.

In May and June, 53 citizens of Kazakhstan and 14 citizens of other countries departed from the Baku port.