Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11
Trend:
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Azerbaijan has been revealed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).
As of June 11, 6,622 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.
In accordance with the data, in general, 362,654 tests were conducted throughout the country.
Latest
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund discloses amount of compensation for depositors of two liquidated banks
MFA: Armenia’s policy aimed at annexation of occupied Azerbaijani territories doomed to failure (PHOTO)
Defense ministry: Azerbaijani army controlling roads connecting Armenia with Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region
Azerbaijani State Civil Aviation Agency discloses number of passengers transported via charter flights
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Ahmadli substation owned by AzerEnergy in Khatai district, Baku (PHOTO)