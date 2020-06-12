ABB hires two undergraduate students of Baku Higher Oil School

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 12

Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) got employment at the Baku office of ABB, one of the leading technology companies in Switzerland.

Parvin Guliyeva and Huseyn Najafov, who are fifth-year BHOS students majoring in Process Automation Engineering, took part in the competition announced by the company in January this year. Both students successfully completed all stages of the interview and received job offers from ABB.

Parvin Guliyeva and Huseyn Najafov participated for several months in trainings conducted by ABB. During this time, they familiarized themselves with the principles of the company, as well as the basic rules, laws and values adopted in it.

After the students had successfully completed the trainings, the ABB management decided to recruit them, despite the fact that these students had not yet received diplomas.

Currently, Parvin Guliyeva and Huseyn Najafov work at the Baku office of ABB as design engineers for control and security systems.

The Swiss company ABB, operating in Azerbaijan, specializes mainly in the production of equipment for the energy sector. Founded in 1883, the company ABB, mainly produces transformers and various types of electrical equipment. The company, headquartered in Zurich, has offices in more than 100 countries. In addition, ABB develops engineering solutions.