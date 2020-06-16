Amount of COVID-19 cases in Baku up since past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan’s Baku has increased, Trend reports.

If last week Baku accounted for 49.5 percent of the number of infections throughout the country, now it is already 50.2 percent.

Ganja-Gazakh zone is second most infected zone, with 12.4 percent, the Absheron peninsula is third with 12.3 percent, followed by Lankaran city - 7.2 percent.

Currently, 1.7 percent of infections are recorded in Shaki-Zagatala region, 1.5 percent - in Guba-Khachmaz region, 1.2 percent - in the Upper Karabakh regions, 1.8 percent - in Upper Shirvan. In the country, the lowest rate of coronavirus infections was recorded in Nakhchivan - 0.05 percent of the total.

Most COVID-19 cases in Baku were recorded in the Yasamal, Khatai and Binagadi districts - 12.7 percent, 12.2 and 12.1 percent, respectively. About 12 percent of infections were recorded in the capital’s Sabunchu district.

Some 10.7 percent of all coronavirus cases registered in the capital accounted for Nasimi district, 9.6 percent – for Surakhani district, 8.8 percent – for Narimanov, 7.3 percent - for Nizami district, Garadagh district- 6.6 percent, Khazar district - 4.4 percent, Sabail district - 3.2 percent.

The smallest number of coronavirus infections in the capital was recorded in the Pirallahi district.

Some 21 percent of those who infected with coronavirus are aged 50-59, 18 percent – aged 30-39, 5 percent – aged under 9, 2 percent – aged over 80. Among them, 54 percent are women, and 46 percent - men. Among those who died from coronavirus, 35 people or 43 percent are people aged 60-69, 19 people or 23 percent – aged 70-79, 15 people or 18 percent – aged 50-59.

Up to now, 10,324 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. Some 5,739 of them have recovered, and 122 people have died. Currently, 4,463 coronavirus-diagnosed patients are being treated in hospitals.

To detect the cases of coronavirus infection, 386,898 tests were carried out in the country so far.