Society 17 June 2020 11:18 (UTC+04:00)
Elmar Gasimov holds online meeting with representatives of Petkim Petrochemical Holding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 17

Trend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov held an online meeting with a delegation from Petkim Petrochemical Holding.

The meeting was attended by Deputy General Manager for Human Resources of Petkim Petrochemical Holding Levent Kocagul, Talent Acquisition Manager at SOCAR Turkey Nazli Unsal, and Organizational Development Supervisor at SOCAR Turkey Narmin Abdullayeva.

During the online meeting, an exchange of views took place with the company representatives on issues related to BHOS students’ internship at Petkim Petrochemical Holding's plants and enterprises and their career opportunities.

Elmar Gasimov noted that BHOS students are annually sent for internship to all SOCAR’s plants and enterprises, international companies operating in Azerbaijan and the Turkish company Petkim in order to enrich the theoretical knowledge that they have gained at Higher School.

He emphasized that during the internship, students have the opportunity to get acquainted with the work process, the principle of operation of each equipment, the control system, and they also have the opportunity to work with professionals.

The rector also noted that in accordance with the agreement reached between Baku Higher Oil School and Petkim, BHOS students who have distinguished themselves in their studies are sent once a year for summer internship to Petkim’s factories, and that BHOS graduates who have successfully completed their practice are provided with work.

At the end of the meeting, taking into account the current situation in the country, it was decided to postpone the summer internship program to a later date this year and to maximize the number of students who participate in internship programs and are provided with work.

