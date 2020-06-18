Shootout occurs on Azerbaijan-Iran border, one dies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

Border guards of Azerbaijan spotted the state border violation on the the country's Goytepe border detachment outpost of the State Border Service’s border troops near Kurunj village of Jalilabad district at 9:40 p.m. (GMT+4) on June 17, the State Border Service told Trend.

The violators turned out to be three unknown persons from Iran. They were armed with weapons, also having night vision equipment, a large bag, possibly, with drugs inside.

The State Border Service ordered the people to stop moving and fired a warning shot in the air. The violators didn't obey, responding with fire on the border guards, using automatic weapons.

In accordance with the requirements of the ‘Law on the State Border of Azerbaijan’, border guards used weapons, one of the violators was wounded, and in an attempt to escape back to Iran, having crossed the Bolgarchay border river, died in the water. His body was later taken out by Iranian border guards.

The other two people escaped back to Iran's territory, where they were detained by Iran's border guards.

Following the incident, Azerbaijani and Iranian border guards held a meeting on the scene. At present, the employees of the Goytepe border detachment of the State Border Service’s border troops and the Lankaran Prosecutor's Office are carrying out the necessary operational and investigative measures in connection with the incident.

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan continues to provide reliable protection of the state border.