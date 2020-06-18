Recovery period of COVID patients in Azerbaijan becomes longer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The terms of recovery of coronavirus infected patients have increased in Azerbaijan and reach 12-14 days now, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remarks during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in Baku on June 18, Trend reports.

“There is a great difference between the number of newly infected and cured,” the chairman added. “The number of patients who remain in hospitals for a longer period is growing.”

"Most patients need additional oxygen therapy, which is typical for such a disease as COVID-19,” the chairman said. “Taking this into account, hospitals were additionally equipped with oxygen generators."

Bayramli said that besides modular hospitals, the hospital bed capacity reaches 7,000, while the number of patients is approaching 5,000.