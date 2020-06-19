Baku vocational education center produces 50,000 medical masks daily

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Ilhama Isabalyeva – Trend:

Within the joint project of the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Tourism and Social Services and Save Tekstil LLC, the center produces 50,000 medical masks daily, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Education.

“In order to increase production capacity, 10 units of new equipment were additionally imported from Turkey and China, and installed in the center. About 20 graduates of the center who study in different specialties are involved in the production process. They work in a two-day shift, which ensures a continuous production process,” said the ministry.

The daily production capacity of the center has been increased more than threefold compared to the initial period, and brought from 15,000 to 50,000 masks.

In the future, this figure is planned to be increased to 80,000, the ministry noted.

Masks are on sale at pharmacies of the country.