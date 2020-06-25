Azerbaijan's TABIB warns people with chronic diseases amid coronavirus spread (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Samir Ali – Trend:

People with chronic diseases are at higher risk of catching the COVID-19 infection, Yagut Garayeva, head of department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 25.

“Patients with tuberculosis and other diseases must be careful,” head of department added.

"This disease spreads through airborne droplets, so people must avoid crowded places. If all clinics are reshaped for coronavirus infected people, then where will those with chronic diseases be treated? The individuals with chronic diseases must self-isolate."