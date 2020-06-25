Azerbaijan imposes restrictions on how many employees allowed to work during COVID-19 quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

The rules regarding the number of employees attracted to work in the spheres in which the activity has been permitted within the strict quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja cities, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron districts have been changed, Trend reports on June 25.

The number of employees involved in the permitted spheres of work and services and who are allowed to work must not exceed 50 percent of the total number of people working in these spheres (per company).

The number of permits for employees involved in other spheres who work by a civil law contract must not exceed 30 percent of the total number of employees working upon an employment contract (per company).