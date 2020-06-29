WHO representative in Azerbaijan: We have long way to go

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Until we completely eradicate the coronavirus, it will appear again and again in the country, Head of the WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said, Trend reports.

“We have a long way to go. For months, we will have to carry out difficult actions to which we are not accustomed. However, there is no other or shorter way," Harmanci noted.

“Everyone must maintain social distance, wash their hands and wear a mask. The medical staff must be tested, they need to isolate themselves, be extremely cautious during communication and contacts with people. This is the only way we can protect ourselves and our loved ones," she stressed.