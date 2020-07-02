New opportunities from UNEC for those who want to study Design (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 2

Trend:

Innovation will be introduced in the admission to major of "Design" at UNEC.

According to the new rules, applicants who choose the major of "Design" at UNEC for the 2020/2021 academic year will not take the aptitude exam. Admission to this specialty will be based on the results of the final exams for the 11th grade.

Another opportunity for UNEC applicants majoring in Design is the opportunity to study on a new campus rich in modern architectural elements. The new educational building will have state-of-the-art auditoriums, lecture halls, laboratories, a canteen, a gym, a library, large and small conference halls.