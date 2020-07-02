New opportunities from UNEC for those who want to study Design (PHOTO)

Society 2 July 2020 18:17 (UTC+04:00)
New opportunities from UNEC for those who want to study Design (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 2

Trend:

Innovation will be introduced in the admission to major of "Design" at UNEC.

According to the new rules, applicants who choose the major of "Design" at UNEC for the 2020/2021 academic year will not take the aptitude exam. Admission to this specialty will be based on the results of the final exams for the 11th grade.

Another opportunity for UNEC applicants majoring in Design is the opportunity to study on a new campus rich in modern architectural elements. The new educational building will have state-of-the-art auditoriums, lecture halls, laboratories, a canteen, a gym, a library, large and small conference halls.

New opportunities from UNEC for those who want to study Design (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
New opportunities from UNEC for those who want to study Design (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
New opportunities from UNEC for those who want to study Design (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
New opportunities from UNEC for those who want to study Design (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
New opportunities from UNEC for those who want to study Design (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
New opportunities from UNEC for those who want to study Design (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 45 times
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 45 times
Peter Tase: Armenia is failed state with no prospects for development
Peter Tase: Armenia is failed state with no prospects for development
Turkey setting up committee to investigate events of 1915
Turkey setting up committee to investigate events of 1915
Loading Bars
Latest
Public services digitalization leads to indirect economic effects in Kazakhstan ICT 18:36
Southern Gas Corridor CJSC’s assets up Oil&Gas 18:35
Data on cargo transshipment from Kazakhstan via ports of Turkey announced Turkey 18:29
Turkmenistan’s Demiryollary to buy materials for track superstructure via tender Tenders 18:25
Georgia makes changes in preferential agro-credit system for food industry Business 18:22
Azerbaijani gymnasts congratulate policemen on professional holiday (VIDEO) Society 18:21
New opportunities from UNEC for those who want to study Design (PHOTO) Society 18:17
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank surpasses supply Finance 18:08
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipment through Antalya port Turkey 18:07
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry talks issuing subsidies to farmers Business 18:01
Georgia expands agriculture support programs Business 18:01
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender for feasibility study preparation Tenders 18:00
Azerbaijani banks' demand at CBA's foreign exchange auction rises Finance 17:56
EBRD reveals total investments volume in Turkmenistan Finance 17:45
Payment card turnover increases in Azerbaijan Finance 17:45
U.S. trade deficit widens as exports fall to lowest level since 2009 US 17:41
Azerbaijan sees growth in volume of deposits Finance 17:40
Kazakh president makes amendments to laws on ensuring internet accessibility ICT 17:38
Ryanair resumes flights from Greece after four-month grounding Europe 17:37
Georgia decreases live chickens export to Azerbaijan Business 17:29
Bank lending on rise in Azerbaijan’s capital and districts Finance 17:28
Azerbaijan working on optimizing usage of excess energy Oil&Gas 17:26
Japan significantly raises import of Kazakh-made goods Business 17:07
Get 4G MiFi device and 3 months of 10 GB internet for just 119 AZN from Azercell! Society 17:06
Kazakhstan, Turkey to cooperate in SMEs development Business 17:00
Turkey's trade turnover with France shrinks Turkey 17:00
Geological exploration in Kazakhstan to be held over next 4-5 years Business 16:54
Georgian ambassador: Southern Gas Corridor to bring additional investments Oil&Gas 16:53
Amount of mortgage loans issued by Azerbaijani banks drops Finance 16:51
UK says significant differences remain on Brexit free trade deal Europe 16:51
Turkey not ruling out leaving Istanbul Convention Turkey 16:44
Iran reveals housing units built within Mehr Housing Project Business 16:39
Georgia, Azerbaijan to hold another business forum - ambassador Business 16:35
Italy's Prada sales in Asia up double-digit, trend will continue - CEO Europe 16:32
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz overhauls natural gas well in Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 16:30
Several airlines to carry out charter flights to bring Georgian citizens home Transport 16:29
Uzbekistan may implement joint projects with Spanish Inditex company Business 16:29
Volume of cargo transshipment from Portugal via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 16:26
Uzbekistan's COVID-19 cases nearing 9,000 Uzbekistan 16:22
Real estate expert talks car prices in Azerbaijan following fuel price rise Commentary 16:21
Kazakh-Turkish JV opens tender to buy wells piping spare parts Tenders 16:20
Tesla beats vehicle delivery estimates for second quarter US 16:19
Singapore's companies mostly operate in Kazakhstan's trade sector Business 16:12
Uzbekistan launches paper production facility Business 16:10
Tender on building overhaul opens in Azerbaijan's Gabala Tenders 16:06
Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan to receive loans under state guarantees Finance 16:00
EBRD to provide new loan for Turkmenistan's construction sector Finance 15:54
Turkey's five-month cargo transportation to Ukraine almost doubles Turkey 15:51
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund reveals amount of issued loans Finance 15:40
Azerbaijan’s energy minister: It is important to continue expanding OPEC+ format Oil&Gas 15:38
Ambassador talks cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia to increase transit potential Transport 15:32
American Airlines warns of 25% drop in international capacity in 2021 summer US 15:31
Azerbaijan marks growth in number of debit cards Finance 15:29
Loan term extended for entrepreneurs in several spheres of Azerbaijani agricultural sector Finance 15:26
Geostat: Bulgaria ranks third among largest importers of Georgian products Business 15:13
Chemical fertilizer production plants in Iran's Bushehr province resume operations Oil&Gas 15:08
Azerbaijan reveals data on lending to economy Finance 15:08
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to Russian president Politics 15:07
Turkish BOTAS announces volume of oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 15:05
Uzbekistan, US may establish joint investment fund Finance 15:01
Liberty Steel Hartlepool updates on work at Umid field Oil&Gas 15:00
IRENA to partake in Azerbaijan's bioenergy mapping Oil&Gas 14:54
Banks of Uzbekistan to sell gold bullions Business 14:47
Iran's AEO spokesman talks Natanz nuclear facility damage following accident Nuclear Program 14:35
Ambassador: SOCAR actively participates in gas supplies for Georgia's new projects Oil&Gas 14:32
Amount of problem loans down in Azerbaijan Finance 14:13
Uzbekneftegaz increases gas production in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 14:10
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 2 Society 14:08
Turkmenistan working with USAID to find best solutions agricultural pests Business 14:07
Uzbekistan to take measures to further improve agricultural management system Business 14:06
Kazakhstan's renewable energy to benefit from long-term power system dev't scenarios Oil&Gas 14:03
Uzbekistan intends to issue Eurobonds in national currency Finance 13:59
Azerbaijani, Afghan, Turkmen presidents meet through videoconferencing (PHOTO) Politics 13:51
USAID intends to strengthen energy co-op with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 13:37
Kazakhstan introduces new standards for halal goods production Business 13:26
Bank deposits in Azerbaijani regions mostly made in national currency Finance 13:12
Turkmenistan working to obtain status in WTO Turkmenistan 13:02
Turkmengas strengthens production of enterprises with new equipment, vehicles Oil&Gas 12:55
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy oils via tender Tenders 12:52
SOCAR talks construction of new structures at Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 12:51
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on occasion of Day of Police (PHOTO) Politics 12:48
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani policemen on their professional holiday (PHOTO) Politics 12:46
Italy May jobless rate rises to 7.7% as people resume work search after lockdown Europe 12:40
Azerbaijan to simplify its int'l road transport movement with new e-technology Transport 12:33
Kazakhstan changes recommended rates on deposits in national currency Business 12:16
Azerbaijani oil up in price Oil&Gas 12:06
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 660,000 Russia 11:57
SOCAR Petroleum commissions new filling station in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:56
SOCAR talks modernization work at Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 11:44
Precious metals prices grow in Kazakhstan Business 11:37
McDonald's to pause U.S. reopening of dine-in services by 21 days US 11:36
Kazakhstan re-introducing anti-COVID quarantine as infections increase Kazakhstan 11:22
Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on July 2 Finance 11:15
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund's investments in foreign real estates rise Oil&Gas 11:13
Georgia reports 8 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 10:39
Baku records increase in average monthly salary Finance 10:30
India's coronavirus cases cross 600,000 amid easing of lockdowns Other News 10:26
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 2 Finance 10:16
Baku’s Icherisheher to be fully provided with broadband internet ICT 10:16
U.S. regulator, Boeing complete 737 MAX certification test flights US 10:11
All news