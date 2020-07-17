Azerbaijan confirms 471 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 471 new COVID-19 cases, 549 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports on July 17 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 26,636 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 17,805 patients have recovered, 341 people have died.

Currently, 8,490 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,023 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In total, 610,523 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.