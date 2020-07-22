South Korea sends medical masks to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

A ceremony of acceptance and delivery of medical masks brought to Azerbaijan by South Korea within a project on assistance in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 22, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Ramiz Hasanov, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance Nigar Bayramova and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Korea to Azerbaijan Kim Tong Op took part at the ceremony.

In his speech, Hasanov said that the transfer of medical masks by the Korean government to Azerbaijan is a symbol of solidarity with the Azerbaijani people and expressed gratitude for this on behalf of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the end of the event, Nigar Bayramova and Kim Tong Op signed an Act of Acceptance and Delivery of disinfectants delivered by the Korean government to Azerbaijan to help fight the pandemic.