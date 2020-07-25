AZAL to continue operating special flights to Istanbul, Berlin and London until the end of October

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

AZAL will continue to operate special flights from Baku to Istanbul, Berlin and London until the end of October 2020.



According to the new schedule, flights to Istanbul will be operated daily, to London - weekly on Thursdays, and to Berlin - on Fridays.



The sale of flight tickets is open on the official website of the airline (www.azal.az).



Tickets for the Baku-Istanbul flights can be purchased by citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkey and other states eligible to enter the country.



Passengers eligible to enter the UK can travel by the Baku-London flight. In addition, an online application form available at https://www.gov.uk/provide-journey-contact-details-before-travel-uk must be completed within 48 hours prior to departure. If the form is not completed within the period specified, immigration officers of the London Heathrow Airport may impose a fine of 100 pounds sterling on passengers.



The Baku-Berlin flight can be used by passengers holding permanent or temporary residence rights in Germany (including students), as well as citizens of the European Union countries.



When returning to their homeland, Azerbaijani students studying abroad can take advantage of a 30% discount while purchasing flight tickets in all three directions.

Aside from the citizens of Azerbaijan, the following persons are admitted to the flights to Baku:

• Employees and heads of diplomatic missions and consulates in Azerbaijan and their family members;

• Foreigners whose family members (spouses, parents or kids) are citizens of Azerbaijan;

• Foreigners holding work permits in Azerbaijan;

• Foreigners holding permanent or temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan;

• Foreign students studying at the universities of Azerbaijan.



Only passengers tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to flights.



The list of Baku laboratories accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) can be found on the following website: https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics



COVID-19 testing abroad can be undertaken in public and private clinics as well as laboratories. PCR testing certificate is a mandatory requirement for admitting passengers to flights.



In all cases, the certificate must be received within 48 hours prior to the scheduled flight departure.



According to the approved rules during a pandemic, only women's carry-on bags, or men's briefcases, or laptop bags with the dimensions not exceeding 30x35x10 cm (the bag should be used only for its intended purpose) are allowed as carry-on luggage. Other baggage including paper and plastic bags must be checked to be transported in the cargo hold of aircraft. Purchases made at Duty Free stores are also not allowed on board an aircraft.



As previously reported, on flights operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, special rules will apply both at the airport of departure and arrival and on board the aircraft. "Azerbaijan Airlines" prepared a video instruction available at: https://youtu.be/Rbb_I0NsW7U