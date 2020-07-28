Azerbaijan plans to build third Shollar water pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

The third Shollar water pipeline is planned to be built to ensure the rational use of water resources in Azerbaijan, Head of the Design Department in Azersu OJSC (water operator) Bahadur Kengerli said.

Kengerli was speaking about the measures within the action plan to ensure the rational use of water resources for 2020-2022 in the country, Trend reports on July 28.

“The plan envisages special measures for the exploration and use of alternative water sources, which also cover the design of the third Shollar water pipeline,” head of the department added.

"This is one of the major projects aimed at further ensuring stable water supply to the Absheron region, Baku, Sumgayit and Khirdalan cities," Kengerli said.