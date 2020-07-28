New 4G WiFi from Azercell allows to connect 32 devices to the internet at the same time

“Azercell Telecom” LLC is pleased to launch a new campaign within the confines of #Digital Days. Always focused on the convenience of its subscribers, this time the leading mobile operator offers its customers 4G WiFi modem. The new modem provides access to the internet to 32 devices at the same time, ensuring high-speed mobile data services and a fixed signal to all devices that can connect to the wireless internet such as mobile phones, tablets, TV, computers and so on. The device has a remarkable coverage radius of 150-200 meters, which in turn allows you to connect to the internet even from the remote distance.

In the framework of the campaign, subscribers will receive 4G WiFi device, a prepaid number on Data tariff and 50 GB internet traffic for a month. New 4G WiFi devices are available at all Azercell Dealer Offices for just 129 AZN.

It should be mentioned that, the campaign is intended only for individual subscribers.

For more information, please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/devices/wifi_modem_50gb1/

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.