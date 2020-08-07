Rules regarding number of employees attracted to work per company lifted in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.7

Trend:

The rules regarding the number of employees attracted to work in the spheres in which the activity has been permitted are being lifted in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad, Mingachevir cities, as well as in Absheron, Barda, Salyan, Khachmaz, Goranboy, Gokgol districts of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Minister of Azerbaijan.

The rules that said the number of employees involved in the permitted spheres of work and services and who are allowed to work must not exceed 50 percent of the total number of people working in these spheres (per company); the number of permits for employees involved in other spheres who work by a civil law contract must not exceed 30 percent of the total number of employees working upon an employment contract (per company) are being lifted in the following areas: