List of economy sectors allowed to resume operations expanded in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.7

Trend:

Starting 00:00 (GMT +4) on August 10, the number of economy sectors activities of which are allowed will be inreased in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad, Mingachevir cities, as well as in Absheron, Barda, Salyan, Khachmaz, Goranboy, Gokgol districts of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Minister of Azerbaijan.

The list of the economy sectors allowed to resume operations is as follows:

- holding sports competitions and outdoor games;

- activity of trade facilities selling non-food products and offering consumer services to the population (with the exception of large shopping centers);

- manufacturing of machinery and equipment;

- production of electrical equipment;

- production of computers, electronic and optical products;

- manufacturing of cars, trailers and semi-trailers;

- manufacturing of other types of vehicles;

- production of printed products;

- jewelry making;

- production of musical instruments, sports goods;

- clothing industry;

- textile industry;

- manufacturing of footwear;

- manufacturing of leather and leather products;

- production of tobacco products;

- manufacturing of other industrial products.