Azerbaijan confirms 211 new COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 91 new COVID-19 cases, 211 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 33,915 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 31,269 patients have recovered, 500 people have died. Currently, 2,146 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,520 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 812,033 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.