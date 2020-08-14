Azerbaijan confirms 221 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 103 new COVID-19 cases, 221 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 34,018 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 31,490 patients have recovered, 504 people have died. Currently, 2,024 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,969 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 820,002 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.