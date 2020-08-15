TABIB: Azerbaijan didn't start negotiations to purchase anti-COVID-19 vaccine from Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.15

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan didn't start negotiations to purchase anti-COVID-19 vaccine from Russia, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said.

Garayeva made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on August 15, Trend reports.

According to her, Azerbaijan closely and carefully monitors the processes and information on the development of vaccines.

“However, these vaccines must go through three main testing steps before they are actually used, since we plan to purchase these vaccines only if they are completely safe and effective against coronavirus,” Garayeva noted.

“Discussions are underway with international, well-known European companies in this direction, and for now, the results of the vaccine usage in Russia have yet to be received. The data is very promising, but it is too early to make concrete conclusions on the use of this vaccine," she stressed.