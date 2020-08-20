Azerbaijan confirms 148 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 139 new COVID-19 cases, 148 patients have recovered and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 34,759 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 32,511 patients have recovered, 510 people have died. Currently, 1,738 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,174 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 855,802 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.