Department head at Azerbaijan Medical University's clinic talks second wave of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

In case there is a second wave of coronavirus, Azerbaijan will join the fight against it with a richer experience, Head of Reanimation Department of Educational-Therapeutic Clinic at Azerbaijan Medical University Emil Gasimov said.

Gasimov made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on August 21, Trend reports.

According to him, the local hospitals are provided with all the necessary medicines.

“From the very beginning of the pandemic, we have felt the full support of our state. As it’s known, the reanimation department uses very expensive drugs. All this is provided by the state,” he said.

“If the second wave of infection begins in the autumn-winter months and there will be a sharp increase in the number of infected, then we’ll join this fight with a richer experience," added Gasimov.