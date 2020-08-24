Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents equipment seized from captured Armenian officer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

The captured commander of the sabotage and reconnaissance group of Armenia, who tried to make a provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district at about 05:45 (GMT+4) on August 23, was revealed to have military and personal equipment on him, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan presents items of equipment seized from Commander of the Armenian sabotage group, Senior Lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan.