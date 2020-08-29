Azerbaijan in contact with foreign companies working on COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.29

Trend:

A special group created under the Operational Headquarters in Azerbaijan continues to to stay in touch with the world's leading companies involved in the creation of vaccines against the coronavirus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on Aug. 29, Trend reports.