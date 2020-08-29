Discussions on Baku metro reopening underway (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Discussions on reopening the Baku metro are underway, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on Aug. 29, Trend reports.

He noted that the public will be additionally informed at a later stage.

The department head added that due to the increased level of infection in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron district, a strict quarantine will be maintained, and public transport will not work on weekends.