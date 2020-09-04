Azerbaijan lifts some restrictions on hotels in connection with COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the "Rules for organizing the activity of hotels in Azerbaijan during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic", Trend reports on Sept. 4.

Following the previous rules, the entire hotel personnel had to pass COVID-19 tests once a week at the expense of the employer.

At the same time, people infected with coronavirus who do not have an appropriate certificate confirming a negative coronavirus test result within the last 48 hours, those who recovered from the disease but the required 14 days to pass since the date of the last negative COVID-19 test result and also those in self-isolation due to the contact with people infected with coronavirus were not allowed to stay in the hotels as guests.

Following the changes, subparagraphs 4.14.2 and 11.1.11 of the "Rules for organizing the activity of hotels in Azerbaijan during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic", approved upon the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers # 287 dated August 8, 2020, which enshrine the abovementioned requirements, have been abolished.