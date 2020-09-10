Azerbaijan confirms 150 more COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added, first version published on 16:08

Azerbaijan has detected 142 new COVID-19 cases, 150 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

So far, 37,874 coronavirus cases have been registered in the country, 35,269 have recovered, and 556 people have died. Currently, 2,049 people are undergoing treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,290 tests were carried out in the country to reveal COVID-19 cases.

To detect the coronavirus cases, 988,268 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far.