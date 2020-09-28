Azerbaijani defense ministry: Armenian military command staff orders to use weapons against its soldiers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

Following the information received by the intelligence services, the Armenian military command staff installed the military posts on the roads between the occupied territories and Armenia, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli told Trend on Sept. 28.

“The aim is to prevent the population from fleeing in panic to Armenia and to detain Armenian soldiers fleeing from the army,” Dargahli added. “Following some reports, serious incidents with the use of weapons were registered at these posts, there are dead and wounded.”

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani Army on the frontline, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of the retaliation, Azerbaijani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).



Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.



Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.