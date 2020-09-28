Azerbaijan confirms 70 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 38 new COVID-19 cases, 70 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 40,061 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 37,725 of them have recovered, and 588 people have died. Currently, 1,748 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,383 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,104,783 tests have been conducted so far.