Azerbaijan outlines curfew conditions in cities, districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

The curfew will be imposed in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Naftalan cities, as well as in Absheron, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Aghjabadi, Beylagan, Aghdam, Barda, Tartar, Goranboy, Goygol, Dashkasan, Gazakh and Aghstafa districts from Sept. 28 from 21:00 (GMT+4) to 06:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry has published the details related to the martial law and curfew.

In particular, some categories of citizens will be allowed to move freely without a special permit, only if they have an official ID.

These categories of citizens include:

- employees of the Azerbaijani presidential administration

- employees of the Administrative Department of the President of Azerbaijan

- employees of the Special Medical Service

- employees of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers

- employees of the Administrative Department of the Cabinet of Ministers

- employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense

- employees of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry

- employees of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office

- employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice

- court staff, lawyers

- employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations

- employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health

- employees of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, as well as foreign diplomatic missions

- employees of the State Customs Committee

- employees of the Security Service of the President of Azerbaijan

- employees of the Azerbaijani State Security Service

- employees of the Azerbaijani Foreign Intelligence Service

- employees of the Special Communication and Information Security State Agency

- employees of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities

- employees of the State Border Service

- employees of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription

- employees of Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, as well as public and private medical institutions

- staff of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA)