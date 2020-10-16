New COVID-19 testing equipment brought to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.16

Trend:

New equipment for testing COVID-19 has been brought to Azerbaijan, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said.

Garayeva made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on October 16, Trend reports.

According to her, currently, it’s hard to say something certain about possible strengthening or weakening of the virus.

"New equipment has been brought to the country and the public will be soon informed in detail about this issue."