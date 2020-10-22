Ministry of Defense Industry continues production of combat UAVs for Azerbaijani army (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.22

Trend:

The associations and enterprises of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry continue to provide the Azerbaijani army with weapons and ammunition, Trend reports citing the ministry on Oct.22.

According to the ministry, its specialists, together with the military servicemen, are testing new types of weapons and ammunition in real combat conditions.

The ministry's enterprises have launched the mass production of new types of combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) called ‘Iti Qovan’ possessing even greater destructive power. Currently ‘Iti Qovan’ UAVs are used by the Azerbaijani army.

As earlier reported, Azerbaijan’s President appealed to the people on October 4.

“If he had spoken to us in a normal language, if he had not desecrated our sacred city, of course, we would live with the hope that this issue would be resolved through negotiations. But every step was a provocation, every step was an insult, and he thinks that we will put up with that?! Now we have shown who is who. We are driving them away like dogs! Azerbaijani soldiers drive them away like dogs! The Azerbaijani flag is being raised in the occupied territories! Azerbaijani soldiers are standing in their trenches! Their posts are in our hands! We are driving their tanks! Their other weapons are in our hands, their trucks are in our hands! We are fulfilling our mission of salvation and we will complete it!” said Aliyev speaking about Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and combat operations of the Azerbaijani army to liberate the occupied territories from Armenian Armed Forces.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.