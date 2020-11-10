Azerbaijan unveils tentative date of Grand Prix Formula-1 for next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.10

Trend:

Azerbaijan will host races of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku on June 4-6, 2021, Trend reports on Nov.10.

The Formula 1 leadership has presented to the public a preliminary version of the calendar for the 2021 season.

The championship will be held according to the standard schedule, which was significantly changed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season will start on March 21 in Australia and end on December 5 in Abu Dhabi. The eighth Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix will take place from 24 to 26 September.

The record 23 races are planned to be held, but the venue for one of them has not yet been announced. The Vietnam Grand Prix has been canceled, and the replacement for it has not yet been found.