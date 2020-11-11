Azerbaijan confirms 998 more COVID-19 recoveries

Society 11 November 2020 16:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 998 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,202 new COVID-19 cases, 998 patients have recovered and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 68,594 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 51,007 of them have recovered, and 885 people have died. Currently, 16,702 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,665 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,467,842 tests have been conducted so far.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran congratulates Azerbaijan
Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran congratulates Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan liberated its territories thanks to its courageous soldiers - Iranian MP
Azerbaijan liberated its territories thanks to its courageous soldiers - Iranian MP
Iran welcomes agreement on liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands - MFA
Iran welcomes agreement on liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands - MFA
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan increases export of televisions and refrigerators Uzbekistan 16:56
Data on sales in foreign currency at Turkmenistan’s exchange in October Finance 16:55
Khojavand district's mayor talks ongoing work in liberated Hadrut (Exclusive) Politics 16:53
Draft law on use of renewables in Azerbaijan's electricity sector under discussion Oil&Gas 16:49
Azerbaijan confirms 998 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:49
Azerbaijan liberates its lands thanks to military power - political expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:42
Kazakhstan appreciates declaration to end all hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:39
High-quality citrus harvest expected in Georgian Adjara this year Business 16:35
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 16:34
Kazakhstan's export to Belgium surges amid COVID-19 Business 16:31
Crude oil production at Kazakhstan's Tengiz field unveiled for 3Q2020 Oil&Gas 16:28
Iran discloses volume of loans issued to enterprises in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Finance 16:28
Food labeling in Uzbekistan to be carried out voluntarily Uzbekistan 16:27
Azerbaijan's Azerenerji intensifies its activities on construction of 'Gobu' substation Oil&Gas 16:23
ADB approves additional financing for modernization of Uzbekistan Railway Network Finance 16:18
Projects aimed at reforming of energy sector of Uzbekistan disclosed Oil&Gas 16:17
Azerbaijan witnesses Turkey’s full support for Azerbaijani people’s struggle - FM Politics 16:15
Welded section of IGB reaches 70 km Oil&Gas 16:09
145 km of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria route cleared Oil&Gas 16:08
4 out of 5 line pipe milestones for IGB fully completed Oil&Gas 16:01
Iran increases tire production Business 16:01
Connection of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Azerbaijan’s mainland to increase GDP Business 15:57
Azerbaijani soldier ready to sacrifice life for Motherland - Defense Minister Politics 15:52
Iran hopes for more mutual agreements with China Business 15:52
Shares of 100 companies to be offered via Iran's stock exchange Business 15:36
Number of beneficiaries of subsistence benefit up in Georgia Business 15:35
Kazakhstan more than doubles imports from Turkmenistan despite COVID-19 Business 15:31
Pre-Assembled Unit delivered to Kazakhstan's Tengiz as part of FGP-WPMP Business 15:29
Data on cotton yarn sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for Oct. 2020 Business 15:28
Azerbaijani expert talks economic advantages of transport corridor to Nakhchivan Economy 15:24
TANAP’s gas deliveries to Turkey reach 7 bcm Oil&Gas 15:23
Turkey, Russia agree on control of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 15:21
Volume of saffron to be harvested in Iran's Kermanshah Province declared Business 15:20
Azercell shares the joy of victory with compatriots! (VIDEO) Society 15:20
Azerbaijan never attacks civilians - Turkish president Politics 15:20
Iran unveils details of its exports from Zanjan Province Business 15:09
Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss settlement of Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:04
Azerbaijan's inflation rate up in 10M2020 Finance 15:03
Kazakhstan, Turkey agree on several projects in machinery building, food processing Business 15:01
Iran's daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record Society 14:51
30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands – over, says Turkish party leader Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:46
Protesters and security forces clash in Yerevan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Armenia 14:38
Azerbaijan's AzELMASH STF wins tender launched by country's water supplier Business 14:33
Russia’s activity on Turkmenistan's Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange for October 2020 Business 14:28
Positive nature of Israeli-Azerbaijani relations something Israelis should be proud of - political analyst Politics 14:20
Azerbaijani president, first lady meet servicemen undergoing treatment (PHOTO) Politics 14:17
Iran to grow its exports from Astara port Business 14:16
Real estate purchases in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan down Business 14:09
ACG oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal nears 184 million barrels Oil&Gas 14:08
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction for placement of CBA's short-term notes Finance 14:00
Azerbaijan accounts for over 62% of crude oil imports to Ukraine Oil&Gas 13:49
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan vary Finance 13:45
Production and social infrastructure to be improved in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 13:44
Refusal of the trilateral statement on the Karabakh conflict could lead to irreversible consequences - Armenian general Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:43
Turkmenistan, Russia’s Tatarstan increase trade despite COVID-19 Business 13:37
Investment Development Agency of Russia’s Tatarstan talks prospects of opening Turkmen trading house in Kazan Business 13:37
Uzbek nuclear energy agency ready to comply with requirements of IAEA on nuclear safety Oil&Gas 13:34
Uzbekistan interested in introducing Estonian experience in digitalization of public services ICT 13:31
Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran congratulates Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:28
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 13:10
Iran reveals volume of crude oil it sells Oil&Gas 12:59
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of occupied territories Politics 12:55
Azerbaijani political scientist says France supporting occupying Armenia Politics 12:51
Bahrain prime minister has died, royal palace says Arab World 12:47
France openly pursuing pro-Armenian policy - top Azerbaijani official Politics 12:41
Russian Zarubezhneft oil and gas company eyeing co-op with Kazakhstan Business 12:28
Uzbekistan’s 9M2020 grapes export revealed Uzbekistan 12:23
Georgia records 2,911 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:20
Turkmenistan, India sign memorandum on exchange of news reports Business 12:13
Review of innovation activities of enterprises in Georgia Business 12:10
Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office raises case on downed Russian helicopter Politics 12:08
Iran carpet exports situation appalling - Tehran Chamber of Commerce Business 12:04
CBI and MFA to accelerate release of Iran's frozen funds in other countries Business 12:01
Azerbaijan liberated its territories thanks to its courageous soldiers - Iranian MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:00
Georgia reveals statistics of using ICT systems in enterprises ICT 11:59
Kazakhstan’s largest gas supplying company to buy equipment via tender Tenders 11:58
Uzbekistan reduces fees for customs clearance of goods Uzbekistan 11:49
Repair work completed on phase of Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 11:46
Uzbekistan’s Ipoteka Bank to issue its first international bonds Finance 11:44
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 11:41
Azerbaijan sends official letter to UN regarding Armenia's crimes Politics 11:41
Turkmenistan, Pakistan discuss TAPI gas pipeline construction on Pakistan's soil Oil&Gas 11:37
WHO warns against rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan Society 11:36
Azerbaijani army showed its power to entire world - Turkish defense minister (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:26
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov.11 Finance 11:25
UK welcomes agreement to end Karabakh conflict - UK First Secretary of State Politics 11:22
Iran continues cooperation for peace in region - Rouhani Business 11:12
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to grow Finance 11:08
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 11:07
Georgian Prime Minister recovers from coronavirus Georgia 11:07
Azerbaijani state service auctions off share packages Business 11:07
All Azerbaijani people feel pride thanks to president's decisive policy - ombudsman (VIDEO) Politics 11:05
Victory of Azerbaijan to bring new momentum to strong relationship within Turkic Council Politics 11:03
Smoother execution of budget helps accelerate public investment in Georgia - IMF Business 11:01
Foreign exchange reserves value down in Kazakhstan month-on-month Finance 10:58
Hassan Rouhani says Iran ready to share its COVID-19 experience with SCO member states Business 10:57
Almost all of Karabakh mosques completely destroyed by Armenians - ANAS Society 10:54
IMF on Georgian National Bank actions to mitigate COVID-impact on financial sector Finance 10:37
IMF talks about COVID-19 pandemic impact on Georgia’s economy Business 10:35
Kazakhstan's oil output forecast from 4Q2020 unveiled Oil&Gas 10:34
All news