Azerbaijan confirms 998 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,202 new COVID-19 cases, 998 patients have recovered and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 68,594 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 51,007 of them have recovered, and 885 people have died. Currently, 16,702 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,665 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,467,842 tests have been conducted so far.