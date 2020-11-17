WHO says will continue supporting Azerbaijan in fighting COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

WHO will continue to support Azerbaijan in improving the knowledge of health workers to combat COVID-19, strengthening the provision of hospitals with medical supplies, applying experience and providing recommendations by local and international experts, Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci told Trend.

Since the beginning of the spread of the pandemic, WHO has been supporting Azerbaijan in the fight against the virus, Harmanci said.

“Within this framework, two commissions were invited to assess the control measures in the country, and appropriate recommendations were prepared and presented to the government. Along with this, with the increase in the main threats in connection with COVID-19 in Baku’s hospitals and in the districts, the REACT-C19 project was implemented. Thanks to this project, hundreds of health workers in 12 clinics were trained, and their basic skills on COVID-19 were expanded. A training center was set up at Yeni Clinic, and virus control committees at 3 clinics,” she stressed.

“Also, as part of the Solidarity Initiative for Health, implemented by WHO with the support of the EU, protective equipment, oxygen concentrators, and pulse oximeters were supplied to Azerbaijan and transferred to the country’s Ministry of Health. To improve the knowledge and skills of health workers regarding COVID-19 in the country and abroad, trainings and seminars were held. Posters and leaflets were distributed to the pharmacies to raise awareness among the population,” the WHO Office’s head said.